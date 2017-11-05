WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder called out Anthony Joshua yet again after successfully defending his title against Bermane Stiverne.

In what was a rematch of the first fight where Wilder won the title, the "Bronze Bomber" knocked Stiverne down three times before the referee called an end to the fight in the first round on Saturday (4 November).

The knockout means Wilder (39-0 record in boxing), who went to a decision against Stiverne in their first bout, has now finished every single opponent that he has faced.

A call-out for Joshua was inevitable as a title unification bout has long been called for between the two with "AJ" currently holding the WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

"I've been waiting on that fight for a long time now," Wilder said after the fight. "I declare war upon you."

"A king doesn't chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn't give me the fight we have other plans.

"The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don't wait."

Wilder has been criticised for not fighting top-tier opponents while some believe he needs to be built up further in order to make a title unification bout with Joshua more attractive.

The American spoke about his frustration, adding that he wants to prove that he is the best heavyweight in the world, having fought Stiverne on short notice after his original opponent in Luis Ortiz was pulled for failing a drug test.

"So much frustration, it just seemed like my career, it's been crazy. So many guys using PED's", Wilder added.

"I just want to prove that I am the best. I know I am the best but I want to prove I am the best."