Games of Thrones star Maisie Williams is frustrated with the way female characters are depicted in movies and believes it is time to change the narrative.

On a promotional pitstop for her latest movie, Early Man, the 20-year-old told Big Issue that the objectification of women in the industry was so insidious that even animated characters were over- sexualised.

"It is so strange. Even in kids' films. That is still something that is thrust upon you from a young age," she said.

Williams said that unlike many other animations the claymation film by Nick Park and Aardman focused on delivering honest and positive messages.

"I like that in a kids' film you can enjoy escaping into this fantasy world, but it is reflective of what is going on all around you," she explained. "That idea of coming together and teamwork is important. And it is really nice that even in a kids' films we send better messages – and not about sexy fish! No more sexy fish!"

Early Man is an Stone Age take on the birth of the beautiful game. Williams voices Bronze Age football fanatic Goona. Co-star Eddie Redmayne plays enthusiastic young hero Dug.

Levelling the playing field and teamwork are recurring themes in the film and Williams is happy that the #MeToo movement is striving to do the same thing in real life. The campaign was launched in October 2017 as a rallying cry for victims of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the sex scandal that rocked Hollywood.

"There is nothing like seeing a group of people uniting and standing together. I am very, very proud of the women who have spoken out about the issues within this industry, but I am really glad we are not ignoring all other industries," said Williams.

"We are more visible, we are under a microscope, so whenever something is going wrong in acting, everyone is aware of it."

She took to Twitter to clarify reports that she had revealed details of the upcoming eighth season of Game of Thrones in an interview with Metro, which she said was false.

"This Game of Thrones release date 'quote' I've supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago," she said.