Despite enjoying an early success in showbiz, celebrated TV personality Martha Stewart landed in trouble when she was sentenced to a five-month prison term in 2004. Thirteen years since the incident, the small screen queen has opened up about the "horrifying experience", revealing there's nothing "good about it".

"It was horrifying and no one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that," the celebrity chef told Katie Couric on her podcast.

Stewart was found guilty of felony charges and was sentenced in July, 2004 to serve time at the minimum-security West Virginia's Alderson Federal Prison Camp.

When asked if it was a "growth experience" in any way, the 76-year-old shot back, reiterating that "it's a horrible experience".

"[Did I feel] that 'you can make lemons out of lemonade' and 'what hurts you makes you stronger'? No. None of those adages fit at all," said Stewart.

"Being taken away from your family, being maligned, and being treated the way you were treated, it's horrible and especially when one does not feel one deserves such a thing," the multi-talented star added about the hardest part of the ordeal.

Although Stewart refused to get into the details of the charges pressed on her, the home cook-cum-author asserted that she doesn't want to get labeled by the incident.

"One thing I do not ever want is to be identified or I don't want that to be the major thing of my life," she said.

"It's just not fair. It's not a good experience and it doesn't make you stronger. I was a strong person to start with and thank heavens I was and I can still hold my head up high and know that I'm fine."