Jack Wilshere says there has been "no progress" in talks with Arsenal over extending his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Wilshere, 26, is in the final six months of his £90,000-a-week Gunners contract and has been linked with moves to West Ham, Sampdoria and Real Betis.

The midfielder's career has been hampered by injuries and he was left out of the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil in November.

However, he has forced himself back into Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's plans since returning to fitness and has started the club's last six league matches, including the 2-2 draw against Chelsea on 3 January.

Wilshere said he is not thinking about playing for England at the World Cup and is just focused on doing well for Arsenal for the moment.

"I want to be going to Russia but now is not the time to be thinking about that," the 26-year-old told Sky Sports.

"We've got to take each game as it comes, keep playing in this time, keep improving and we'll see what comes in March for the next international games."

Wilshere scored his first Premier League goal of the season in the draw against Chelsea and the England international said he is determined to chip in with more goals in the second half of the campaign.

"I'm not satisfied with one goal a season," he said. "I should be scoring more than that, I get the opportunities.

"Hopefully [the goal against Chelsea] will open the gate and a few more will come but I'm happy. I'm enjoying my football, I feel like I'm getting better each week.

"We've got another big game at the weekend in the FA Cup and then we go again in the Carabao Cup. There's loads of games and I want to be involved in them."

Wenger urged Gareth Southgate to recall Wilshere to his England squad after the Chelsea match, saying the midfielder deserved "great credit for [his] remarkable strength".