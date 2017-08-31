Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe is growing up to be a carbon copy of her parents. The teen was spotted with her mother at the premiere of the actress' film Home Again in Los Angeles on 29 August and fans could not stop pointing out how alike the two look.

The Sweet Home Alabama star sported a red Roland Mouret dress and Jack Vartanian jewellery to the event while Ava chose to wear a patterned black and white dress with black strappy heels.

Many fans claimed the two looked like sisters with some even saying they could be twins. However, others pointed out the distinct 'Phillippe traits' in the young teenager's looks.

"Nah, there's definitely a hefty dose of Ryan Phillippe in there," one person commented on Twitter while others said she had her father's mouth and eyes.

Dad himself claims the two are often mistaken for siblings. "One thing that I know my daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by is the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother at times, which repulses her," the Shooter actor told James Corden on the Late Late Show in 2016. "It absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for being her brother."

That is not to say she does not also resemble her mother, especially considering the two have almost identical hair colouring and a signature button nose. "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance," Witherspoon told E! News in February. "She's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'"

Along with Ava, the 41-year-old actress shares a 13-year-old son Deacon Reese with Phillippe and four-year-old Tennessee James with current husband, talent agent Jim Toth.