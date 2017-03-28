Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are dating since December 2015, and the couple is going strong, which brings to the question– are the couple planning a wedding anytime soon? A latest report has the entire scoop on what lies ahead for the couple.

A source told Hollywood Life, "Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other."

The website claimed that the Voice judges are not planning a wedding anytime soon, as a source was quoted as saying, "And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren't rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn't on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend."

The couple began dating after meeting on the sets of NBC series Voice in 2015. Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert for 4 years. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years and shares 3 children–Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Stefani and Shelton have openly proclaimed their love for each other and recently in an interview the Hollaback Girl hitmaker admitted that working with her beau on the NBC music competition is a "blessing".

The 47-year-old singer told ET Online: "I feel like when we were coming back this season, I was a little nervous. I was like, 'This is going to be weird!' But, you know, the show is so real. All it is is us just being there and being us. So, it's been really fun. Obviously, any time I can be around Blake is a blessing."

In an interview with Billboard back in 2016, Sheldon admitted that Gwen saved his life. He said, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces." The couple has even collaborated on a music together with a duet titled, Go Ahead and Break My Heart.