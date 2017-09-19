Ruby Mae is making waves in the fashion industry with her regular gigs with online e-commerce brands, and her fans haven't been coy in pointing out how lucky her boyfriend Dele Alli is in regards to her striking looks.

The 22-year-old model has been shooting the new campaign for Miss Pap alongside a blonde model, posting a recent snap from the photo collection onto her Instagram page.

The stylish snap shows Ruby, who is 5'9 and a size eight, showing off her endless legs while wearing a black sheer ensemble and a red puffer coat with black patent ankle boots. The photo shows her wearing a dark smoky eye and nude lips as her long raven hair flows behind her.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many making reference to her football playing beau. One said: " @dele WINNING!" as another put: "No wonder deli has lost his focus on the pitch!!!!"

A third added: "Always stunning @rubymae3223"

The snap comes as Tottenham Spurs boss says that 21-year-old Alli has gone off the boil after failing to hit the heights after a mediocre start to the season. The Young Player of the Year for two years running still has two of a three-match ban to serve in the Champions League after his red card against Gent in last season's Europa League.

Ruby was first pictured with the England football player in April 2016 holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London.

The loved up couple have also been spotted on holiday several times, including Ibiza, along with a string of London dinner dates.

Proving that her relationship with the 21-year-old footballer is still going strong, Ruby shared a snap of herself in a yellow swimsuit on Dele's lap on a yacht earlier in July.