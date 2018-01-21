Some say old guitars have souls. And, Noel Gallagher is also of the same opinion as he gets the vibes of rock legends when in the company of their guitars that he has with him.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the former Oasis singer and lead guitarist, said he can feel the musicians' "souls" in the vintage guitars, which were presented to him by the legends themselves.

"I think musical instruments, particularly guitars, might have souls," he told the publication. "Because if they are used and secondhand and from the '50s or something, clearly they've got somebody else's soul in it."

Noel said he will never return the guitars he has of singer/songwriter Johnny Marr of The Smiths, whose smash hits include songs like This Charming Man, Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now and Asleep. This is because he feels the musical instruments have the luck he needs to make more hits songs.

Noel claims Johnny gave him the two guitars. On one he wrote the song Gas Panic! for Oasis's 2000 album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, and on the other, he wrote the song Slide Away for Oasis's 1994 album Definitely Maybe.

"On one of them he wrote Panic, and I wrote Slide Away on it – and for that reason alone he's never getting it back," he said. "And I've got his black Gibson Les Paul that he wrote The Queen Is Dead on and I wrote Little By Little or something on it."

While Noel might be writing songs on Marr's guitars, he isn't pleased with some singers/songwriters as he recently slammed some musicians, saying they have an army of songwriters to do their writing for them.

"Richard Ashcroft, our kid [Liam Gallagher], all the way to f***ing Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction, they've all got an army of songwriters behind them," Noel was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Ashcroft, the former lead singer of The Verve, hit back at Noel, saying, "I don't write my own songs? You want to qualify that NG."