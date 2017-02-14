Finland-based HMD Global Oy will reportedly launch four Nokia phones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress convention in Barcelona.

The company is expected to showcase the Nokia 6, a China-bound model sold through online retailer JD.com, at the event. Speculation suggests a global variant of the handset might be introduced at the event. For consumers across Europe, the phone is likely to retail at €249 (£211).

In addition to the Nokia 6, HMD might unveil two low-end Android Nougat phones dubbed Nokia 3 and 5. Both would have specs even lower than Nokia 6 that features a 5.5in screen, Snapdragon 430 chip, 4GB of RAM and a 16 megapixel rear camera.

The Nokia 5 could use the same processor as Nokia 6, but the screen size might be reduced to 5.2in with 720 pixels, 2GB of RAM and a 12 megapixel camera at the back. With such specs, it is expected to be at least 50 euros less than Nokia 6, at €199.

The Nokia 3, an entry-level Android Nougat handset, is likely to be priced at €149.

Apart these three Android Nokia smartphones, HMD is expected to launch a new version of the 3310 launched in 2000. Nokia 3310 was known for its longer battery life and stronger build. The handset is expected to cost €59.

The information about the Nokia devices has been shared by Evan Blass aka Evleaks after speaking to a person briefed on HMD's plan.

Nokia Mobile, in a Facebook post last month, mentioned there would be "more announcements" on 26 February, hinting at the launch of multiple devices, just a day before the MWC event begins.