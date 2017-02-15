More details about the Nokia 3 have surfaced, just a day after evleaks revealed HMD might launch a couple of affordable Nokia Android smartphones, alongside the global version of Nokia 6 at the upcoming MWC event at Barcelona at the end of this month.

HMD's entry-level Nokia 3 might feature a 5.2in or 5.3in screen with 720p resolution, according to a leaked specification sheet shared by NokiaPowerUser. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 chip featuring a quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz would drive power for the smartphone.

There would be a 13 megapixel camera at the back and a five megapixel front camera for capturing selfies. Other key elements of the phone are the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 308 graphics unit, 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage.

The same report suggests the phone could be priced at €149 (£126), the same as what evleaks had predicted. This would come to around Rs 10,500 for the Indian market. The market rollout of the phone is likely to happen between March and April, after a launch at the MWC event.

HMD is expected to introduce another Nokia smartphone running on Android Nougat dubbed Nokia 5, which reportedly uses the same Snapdragon 430 processor as Nokia 6. The handset might have 2GB of RAM and a 12 megapixel primary camera. Evleaks claims the handset might cost €199 in Europe.