A new variant of HMD Global Oy's Nokia 6 carrying model number TA-1003 was spotted on Bluetooth certification website, alongside the TA-1000 model. According to reports the TA-1003 could be the global variant of Nokia 6 and it might see a global rollout soon.

Available exclusively for users in China through JD.com with a suggested retail price of 1699 CNY ($245, £202), the TA-1000 handset will hit the Chinese market some in early 2017. Rumour has it that the phone might be available for purchase through JD, which has about 200 million active consumers, starting 11 January.

NokiaPowerUser, which shared a screenshot of the phone listed in Bluetooth certification, speculates that global edition could be launched soon or at the upcoming 2017 Mobile World Congress convention to be held in Barcelona from 27 February to 2 March.

There are more reports about the global launch. NokiaPowerUser has also posted a screenshot of the page for Nokia 6 present on the International Nokia phones website, but that has hidden access.

HMD Global's decision to go for China market is quite significant, as the company believes the country is largest and most competitive smartphone market in the world. Smartphone users in China are expected to grow more than 593 million in 2017.