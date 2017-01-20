HMD Global Oy (HMD)'s first Nokia Android Nougat smartphone dubbed Nokia 6 was sold out in just one minute after it went on sale on 19 January.

The Finnish company, which holds exclusive Nokia mobile phone brand licensing rights, in late 2016 announced the phone would be available exclusively in China through online retailer JD.com at a suggested retail price of CNY 1699 (£201, $247).

After the handset went on pre-order on 16 January, JD.com received more than one million interests for the handset.

People in China can register again to get notifications about the arrival of fresh stocks, but there are no details about the next flash sale. NokiaPowerUser claims it could be on 25 January.

While HMD Global believes the launch of Nokia 6 in China is quite significant, as the country is the largest and most competitive smartphone market in the world, speculation suggests the handset could see a global rollout.

A new variant of Nokia 6 carrying model number TA-1003 was spotted on a Bluetooth certification website. The TA-1003 was said to be the global variant of Nokia.

In a recent Facebook post, Nokia Mobile said: "More announcements to follow on 26 February," indicating there could be multiple product launches. One of these could be the global variant of Nokia 6.