A flagship Nokia smartphone using a premium-tier processor is expected in June, suggests a new disclosure.

According to a fresh rumour coming from China reported by Pocketnow, the Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, which Samsung is planning to use in the upcoming Galaxy S8, could power the Nokia 8 handset. It would be available in two variants: small and big, with one having 4GB of RAM and the other 6GB.

Other rumoured features are a 23 megapixel dual camera at the back and full metal body. The small variant could be priced at 4,000 yuan (£477 or $579) and the bigger one at 4,500 yuan.

At the 2017 MWC event, HMD Global Oy, the exclusive licensee for Nokia brand phones and tablets, unveiled three new Nokia Android smartphones alongside an upgraded version of the Nokia 3310. HMD took the Nokia 6, which was launched in China exclusively through online retailer JD.com, global.

The company also unveiled the 5.2in Nokia 5 and its sibling Nokia 3 featuring a 5in screen. The Nokia 5 will carry a retail price tag of €189, and the Nokia 3 €139. The new Nokia 3310 boasting a battery offering 22 hours of talk time is expected to retail at €49.