HMD Global's recently announced Nokia 8 smartphone may not be the company's only top-tier Android device heading our way.

Following the Nokia 8's reveal on Wednesday (16 August), a HMD Global spokesperson reportedly told Russian site 4Pda that a larger Nokia flagship is also on the horizon, with the company hoping to "meet the needs of absolutely all users" (translated via Google Translate).

A high-end, phablet-sized Nokia smartphone - popularly dubbed the "Nokia 9" - has been rumoured for a while.

Although HMD Global's rebooted Nokia family already has a smartphone with a slightly larger screen in the mid-range 5.5in Nokia 6, recent speculation pegs the unannounced phone as a premium device along the lines of the Nokia 8.

Leaked design sketches of the so-called Nokia 9 have suggested that the handset will also join the growing number of bezel-less phones in 2017 by picturing a sizable device with an edge-to-edge display, as well as what appears to be a dual camera and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With Samsung's resurgent flagship range also allegedly set to ditch the bezels with the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, it will be interesting to see if HMD Global's 'pure and secure' approach to Android will sway potential Note buyers.

Spec-wise the Nokia 9 is expected to retain most of the features and hardware from its smaller sibling. The Nokia 8 sports Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset and a meaty 4GB of RAM - although there are rumblings that the Nokia 9 could push the latter up to 6GB or even 8GB. GSMArena also reports that an iris scanner is also a possibility to beef up the phone's security.