Sevilla winter Nolito has claimed that he does not regret having passed up the chance to re-join Barcelona to sign for Manchester City despite his time under Pep Guardiola not being as successful he hoped.

The former Spain international was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in both the January transfer window [ESPN] and the summer of 2016 [The Daily Telegraph].

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique coached him both in the Catalan's B team and at Celta Vigo and the Catalans were at the time looking for a versatile forward to serve as a back-up for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

However, the 31-year-old forward finally decided to move to City with Pep Guardiola having been the manager who gave the Spaniard his first-team debut at the Barcelona in the 2010-2011 season.

But Nolito struggled for regular game time in the Premier League and only a year later decided to return to his homeland to play for Sevilla.

Nolito has admitted that he was very close to joining Barcelona at the time but when questioned by Mundo Deportivo over whether he would, on reflection, make the same decision again, he said: "Yes, why not? You have to make decisions if you make mistakes and I do not regret it.

"I had an agreement with Barça almost closed but Guardiola's call convinced me [to join City instead]. Then things did not go as expected but I do not have reproaches. I prefer to think about the present at Sevilla."

"I do not usually talk to the manager about their decisions. They are on charge and if he [Guardiola] decided not to use me it would be because those who played in my position were better. I just trained but I did not have the chance."

Nolito is back at Sevilla and ready to face City's arch-enemies when Manchester United visit the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday night (21 February) for the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

The 31-year-old admits that it will be a difficult tie but he warned that the La Liga side don't fear United.

"United are a great team but we don't have an inferiority complex because we are [a great team] too. We have to compete with the best.

"They have balanced squad. They are one of the greats teams of England. When you least expect it, they can score a goal and in the Champions [leave] you have to on alert. You can think that they have great players in attack but they also have De Gea, who is one of the best goalkeeper in the world."