Sevilla star Nolito would like Clement Lenglet to continue at the Andalucian side but the striker has backed his teammate to be a success at Barcelona if he decides to make the move to the Nou Camp.

Lenglet, 22, has garnered a big reputation in La Liga since moving to the Sanchez Pizjuan from Nancy during the last January transfer window.

Earlier this week Sport reported that the Under-21 France international has emerged as the new "No 1 priority" for Ernesto Valverde to bolster Barcelona's back-line ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Catalans have been linked with a number of centre-backs in recent times amid suggestions that both 33-year-old Javier Mascherano and 31-year-old Thomas Vermaelen will leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt and Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah have been touted as potential candidates but Sport said that Lenglet has emerged as the new priority target.

The Frenchman has already proven himself in La Liga and could leave Sevilla for €30m (£26.5m, $34.8m) due to a release clause in his contract.

And former Barcelona forward Nolito has admitted that his teammate would be a good choice for the Catalans after pointing out that he is destined to be one of the best centre-backs around Europe.

"Lenglet is a great player and I want him in my team. I think he has the level to play for Barça," Nolito said as quoted by Sport.

"There's no reason for him to be jealous of the defenders they have. He's learning and he will be one of the best centre-backs in Europe if he continues like this."

Nolito himself was already heavily linked with a return to Barcelona two years ago when his former side were looking for a versatile forward to serve as a back-up for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

However, the move collapsed due to Barcelona's financial difficulties and months later he agreed to join Manchester City to reunite with Pep Guardiola, with the Spanish boss being the man who handed Nolito his senior debut at the Nou Camp back in the 2010-2011 season.

Yet, the forward's time at the Premier League was not as good as expected and in the summer decided to return to La Liga to play for Sevilla alongside Lenglet.