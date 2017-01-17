Lincoln City caused arguably the shock of the FA Cup third round by scoring a stoppage time winner to defeat Championship side Ipswich Town at Sincil Bank. Nathan Arnold capped a fine counter-attack in the first minute of added-on time as the National League leaders set-up a clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in their first fourth round appearance since 1976.

Sutton United doubled the number of non-league clubs in the next round, stunning AFC Wimbledon in dramatic fashion at Kingsmeadow. Dons took an early lead through Tom Elliot but were reduced to 10 men when Paul Robinson was dismissed after 15 minutes.

The Us were encouraged by their numerical advantage and levelled the tie 15 minutes from time when Roarie Deacon struck. Sutton were not done, and after Maxime Biamou scored in the 90th minute, Dan Fitchett completed the giant-killing in the sixth minute of stoppage time to book a meeting with Leeds United; a repeat of the famous 1970 fourth round tie between the pair.

A third shock of the night was provided by Blackpool, who knocked out Barnsley with another last-minute winner. The tie was taken into extra time after Barnsley's Angus McDonald cancelled out Kevin Mellor's opener, and with a penalty shoot-out looming Bright Osayi-Samuel popped up at the very end in the first minute of stoppage time to set up a derby clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Sam Allardyce claimed his first win as Crystal Palace manager against former club Bolton Wanderers at Selhurst Park. James Henry put Phil Parkinson's side ahead just after the break but a brace from Christian Benteke helped the Eagles progress.

Victory sees Palace take on Manchester City in round four in an all-Premier League clash. As a result, City's neighbours Manchester United's tie against Championship side Wigan will be broadcast on television; their 56th consecutive FA Cup to be broadcast.

Sean Dyche's Burnley claimed their fifth home win in a row to cruise past Sunderland, who are now six games without a win after being defeated by the Clarets for the second time this term. Sam Vokes and Andre Gray struck the important goals in either half.

Bristol City put behind them a run of seven straight Championship defat to edge into the fourth round for just the second time since 2007. Jamie Paterson scored the only goal after 17 minutes, finishing after Gustav Engvall's through ball, to set up a trip to Burnley.