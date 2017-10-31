North Carolina police have charged a couple with multiple counts of child abuse and neglect after seven children were found to be living at their Lexington house in filthy and unhealthy conditions.

All the children — aged one to six years — were taken to hospital for treatment, where the staff found maggots in one toddler's diaper, police said.

When officers reached the couple's house at 410 Irma Avenue in reference to a welfare check on Friday (27 October) night, they found human and animal faeces and urine scattered around the home, police said in a recent statement.

Michael McKnight, 24, and Jamie Hiatt, 24, were each given a $100,000 secured bond. They will appear in court on 20 November to face felony neglect-child abuse charges involving serious injury and six counts of misdemeanour child abuse.

Of the seven children, McKnight is the parent of three and Hiatt of the other four.

The children included two 18-month-old twins and a one-year-old, who were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment. The toddlers were later moved to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem and were said to be in fair condition.

The one-year-old child has been released and placed by Davidson County Social Services, Fox8 News reported.