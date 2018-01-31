A 'white paper' produced by North Korea has accused US President Donald Trump and his government of human rights violations against the American people after Trump launched fresh attacks on the hermit kingdom in his State of the Union address.

The report, published by the state-run KCNA news agency, said that the American "working masses are thoroughly excluded from politics" while national institutions are "packed with representatives of monopoly conglomerates".

Trump had put billionaires into important administration positions, the report noted, singling out Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, both extremely wealthy men.

The report attacked the Republican tax plan as "ringing the alarm" that social welfare programmes would be reduced. It took the infamous events of Charlottesville, Virginia, when an anti-racist protester was run over and killed by a white supremacist, and the Trump response to them as "a prime example" of the administration's racist policies.

The report accused Trump of "interference and repression" of the press in the US. It noted Trump's strange tweet of a GIF of himself beating a character with the CNN logo superimposed on its face.

Problems with college tuition loans and medical expenses were cited in the report as examples of the US prioritising money over human life. American women lived in "constant fear" of sexual abuse, the report claimed.

Trump tore into North Korea during his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday (30 January) and called the country "cruel, depraved and oppressed". The president paid tribute to the parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died after being detained in North Korea, and Ji Seong-ho, who defected from the North over 20 years ago.

"No regime has oppressed its own citizens more totally or brutally than the cruel dictatorship in North Korea," Trump said of the Kim family, who have controlled the closed country since it was established in 1948.