Japan has warned residents to take shelter after North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile eastwards that passed over its territory.

South Korea and the US are analysing the reported launch the news agency Yonhap is reporting. It follows a missile launch over Japan in August in what Tokyo said was an "unprecedented threat".

South Korea's military said that the missile was fired east from the Sunan district in Pyongyang with Japan's broadcaster NHK saying that the missile passed over the island of Hokkaido and landed in the Pacific Ocean, around 2,000km east of Japan.

Tokyo has said there was no danger to people or shipping from missile debris while South Korea has called an urgent meeting of its national security council.

The US military said a single intermediate-range ballistic missile was launched and it did not pose a threat to its territory of Guam.

A statement from the US military read: The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) determined this ballistic missile did not pose a threat to North America...We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely."

Retired Vice Admiral Yoki Koda, of the Japanese maritime self-defence force told broadcaster NHK, that the missile was probably the new intermediate-range Hwasong-12 – which North Korea used in August.

It comes only days after Pyongyang threatened to sink Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness" after a UN security council resolution imposed new sanctions against the rogue state for its nuclear test earlier in September.