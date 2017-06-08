South Korea's military has said that North Korea has fired several short-range surface-to-ship missiles off its east coast.

Seoul's military said that the missiles went around 200km and were launched from the town of Wonsan on Thursday (8 June).

The test is a continuation of North Korea's weapon's testing despite protests from neighbours and increasing sanctions on the country often called the hermit kingdom.

In late May the country fired a scud missile, again from the town of Wonsan, which landed in the sea of Japan and within Japan's economic zone.

At the time, Japan's chief cabinet secretary had said the country had "strongly protested to North Korea and condemn its actions in the strongest terms". North Korean media later said that that test was successful, adding that it was "guided" by North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un.

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, said: "North Korea's provocation by ignoring repeated warnings from international society is absolutely unacceptable."

South Korea's military said that the recent test had been reported to newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal candidate who had expressed interest in reaching out to the North.

The missile tests are thought to be part of North Korean attempts to build a nuclear armed missile capable of reaching the continental United States, though they are still thought to be some years off that goal.

US President Donald Trump has not yet reacted to this test firing but in the past has been vocal on North Korea, tweeting after the last test that North Korea had "shown great disrespect for their neighbour, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile...but China is trying hard!"