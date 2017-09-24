North Korea has released a propaganda video simulating attacks on US' bombers and an aircraft carrier in the region amid the rising tensions. Images of the bombing show North Korean missiles targeting the strategic B-1B bombers.

The North's chest-thumping photographs were released shortly after the US flew the sophisticated bombers over the Korean peninsula. The B-1B Lancer bombers cruised the international airspace off North Korea's eastern coast as a show of force by Washington.

Responding to the US' military act, Pyongyang has released a doctored video of Pukguksong missiles striking the US bombers. The medium-range ballistic missiles attacked the nuclear-capable B-1B bombers and F-35 fighter jets, following when the warplanes were engulfed by computer-manufactured fire.

"Should F-35, B-1B and the Carl Vinson lead the U.S. attack, they will head to the grave in that order," read the subtitle in the video.

Tensions between the US and North Korea have been on the rise in recent weeks with both sides stepping up their rhetoric. While President Donald Trump has threatened more than once that the US would not hesitate to launch an attack on North Korea, the reclusive nation's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has made it clear he would not go without a fight.

"This is the farthest north of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) any US fighter or bomber aircraft has flown off North Korea's coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take [North Korea's] reckless behaviour. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies," said Pentagon's spokeswoman Dana White, after the recent US flight.