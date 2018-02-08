A professor at Northeastern University has sparked angry reactions after saying that he would not mind seeing US President Donald Trump dead.

"Sometimes I want to just see him impeached other times, quite honestly, I hope there are no FBI agents here, I wouldn't mind seeing him dead," professor of political economy Barry Bluestone was quoted as saying during a lecture by the Boston Globe.

A video of the lecture had been publically available but was taken down by the university after questions about the comments.

In a statement, Northeastern spokesperson Renata Nyul said that Bluestone's comments "do not reflect the views of Northeastern University.

"The university and its leaders steadfastly oppose violence in all its forms. While faculty members are free to express controversial opinions, the university cannot provide a public platform for comments that could be construed to condone violence. As a result, we have decided to take down the video of this event."

Speaking to the Globe on Wednesday, Bluestone said he is opposed to assassinating the president, saying "that would be as bad as he is" and adding: "that's not how we change things in this country".

Reports of Bluestone's comments garnered strong reactions on social media as the US grapples with a so-called "culture war" on college campuses.

"Our political rhetoric has gotten way out of hand in this country and everyone needs to dial back on the insults and abusive language – everyone," wrote Beth Lindstrom, a Republican running for the Massachusetts senate seat.

Others had stronger words, calling the comments "hypocrisy at its finest" and asking whether the Secret Service, the law enforcement agency charges with protecting the president and vice-president, would be investigating him.