Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday (10 September).

Police Scotland said in a statement that a 48-year-old man had been arrested and charged "in connection with drink driving" eastbound on the A720 at 12.55am BST on Sunday.

The Irish Football Association (IFA) said they had been notified but that the issue remained a police matter.

"[We are] aware of an alleged drink-driving incident involving Michael O'Neill," the IFA said.

"As it is a police matter, the Association will be making no further comment."

O'Neill is now due to appear at Edinburgh's Sheriff Court on 10 October, just two days after Northern Ireland end their World Cup qualifying campaign with a fixture away against Norway.

Northern Ireland secured back-to-back wins against San Marino and the Czech Republic during last week's international break and are guaranteed to finish second behind Germany in their group, as they are eight points clear of third-placed Azerbaijan with two games to go.

While O'Neill's team are not yet mathematically certain of a spot in the playoffs that will determine the remaining four teams that will go to the World Cup along with the nine group winners, they are well placed.

Northern Ireland face Germany at home before their trip to Norway and would secure a playoff spot by beating the reigning world champions, while a draw or a defeat would in all likelihood force them to wait until the final round of fixtures to ensure qualification for the playoffs.

Reaching the World Cup finals would be a major milestone for Northern Ireland, who have steadily improved during O'Neill's five-year tenure. The former Newcastle United, Dundee United and Hibernian midfielder took charge of the national team in 2012 and guided them to last summer's European Championships in France, the country's first major tournament since the 1986 World Cup.

The 48-year-old was rewarded with a new four-year deal a few months before the tournament started and his side sparked another surprise in France, reaching the round of 16 before eventually losing to Wales 1-0 though an own goal by Gareth McAuley.