The Northern Ireland secretary, James Brokenshire, has resigned from the cabinet over ill-health.

The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup was a long-term colleague of Prime Minister Theresa May's, having previously worked with her at the Home Office.

It comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Northern Ireland which has seen the country in limbo without a government for a year.

Brokenshire had been in talks with both sides of the political divide in Northern Ireland in a bid to return ministers to the Stormont Assembly.

He had held the role since July 2016, and his resignation will mean that May will need to make another new addition to her cabinet as part of an ongoing reshuffle.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is part of the Newsweek Media Group news organisation which keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.