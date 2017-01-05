As experts have been scrambling to find a comprehensive solution to risks associated with insecure IoT devices, Norton has for the first time ventured beyond providing antivirus software to launch a new Wi-Fi router, in efforts to help users secure their networks and fend off cyberattacks.

The mobile-enabled Wi-Fi router called Norton Core, boasts of machine learning and encryption capabilities, among others and allows users to control the device via an app on their phone. The device specifically claims to protect IoT devices, detecting and warding off potential cyberattacks.

"Core discovers smart devices, identifies vulnerabilities and secures them all. If a device is ever breached, Core quarantines the threat," the firm claims, describing the device's capabilities on its website.

The device is also designed to warn users about insecurities and takes a proactive approach to ensure any detected malicious threat is prevented from spreading. Users can also use the phone app to control their device and view a list of the different devices that are connected to the network and the various threats that have been blocked. Norton Core comes with standard parental control features, providing users with the ability to monitor and restrict usage.

The device is powered by a 1.7GHz dual-core processor and reportedly covers around 3,000 to 5,000 square feet. It also supports simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz transmission and speeds up to 2.5 Gbps. The router can support up to 20 devices connected to it, including a range of smart home gadgets.

Norton's router can now be pre-ordered for $200 and it comes with a bundled one-year subscription to the Norton Core Security Plus. The Core currently comes in either Titanium Gold or Granite Gray and is slated to ship later in the year.