Live Kick-off: 5:30pm David Luiz expected to make his first appearance since 22 November having recovered from a knee problem.

Charly Musonda also hoping to be involved after his recent muscular injury but Eden Hazard likely to be left out after with minor calf knock.

Harrison Reed and Marco Stiepermann are both doubts for the hosts.

2 min 16:49 As mentioned, plenty of youth on the bench for Chelsea this evening. 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu, who started twice in the Carabao Cup this term, is among them along with Under-17 World Cup winner Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is hoping to make his senior debut tonight. 18-year-old Dujon Sterling is also among the subs.

10 min 16:40 Antonio Conte makes nine changes in all to the side that drew with Arsenal on Wednesday with Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko the only ones to keep their places. As expected, there are starts for Willy Caballero in goal and Michy Batshuayi up front, with Kenedy and Zappacosta coming in on the left and right respectively. There is plenty of youth on the bench including 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu with Charly Musonda fit again after his recent injury. Today's team!



Nine changes, including the return from injury of @DavidLuiz_4! #NORCHE pic.twitter.com/4VVfrbftbI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2018

31 min 16:20 Chelsea sealed their first January transfer on Friday night; completing a deal to sign Ross Barkley from Everton for a reported fee of £15m. There is no chance of seeing him in action this evening however having not been registered in time. Having just come back from a long-term injury, it may be a few weeks before he is up to speed, anyway.

39 min 16:11 He might have been rested anyway with Arsenal coming to Stamford Bridge midweek but Eden Hazard is unlikely to be risked this evening. The Belgium international was subbed in the second half of last Wednesday's league meeting with the Gunners with Antonio Conte revealing on Friday his forward has a slight calf problem.

46 min 16:04 Antonio Conte used the Carabao Cup to rotate his squad during the first-half of the season with the likes of Willy Caballero, Ethan Ampadu, Charly Musonda and Michy Batshuayi drafted in for those matches. The Blues boss has hinted he will be doing the same this afternoon, with a League Cup clash with Arsenal awaiting his side midweek. When you play every three days, especially after the Christmas period, you have to make many rotations,' said the Italian. My idea is to continue like in the past because I trust and believe in my players but, for sure, we want to try to go through to the next round.