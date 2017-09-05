There's no end to the drama when it comes to former reality couple Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. After being served with a child support petition, the Teen Mom 2 star couldn't help lashing out at the ex-husband during Monday night's episode.

"He never came out and told me that he was filing," the 25-year-old reality star, shocked at being served with the petition, told the MTV producer. "I always knew he had it in his back pocket, but I didn't think that he would actually file," she quipped.

Explaining the conversation she had with Marroquin after receiving the legal papers, Lowry expressed bewilderment, adding that she never knew that he was filing.

"It says the petition is for child support and medical support." the Teen Mom star read out. However, Lowry didn't seem much pleased with the idea as she explained how Marroquin – with whom she shares three-year-old son Lincoln – already receives health insurance through work.

In addition, the mother-of-three went on to slam her ex-husband saying that he even has "free child care" with his parents living with him.

"So what exactly do you need the child support for?" Lowry hit back dismissing the explanation given by the father of her son about "a savings account".

"It's because he wants to be spiteful, and he... wants the money," she said, adding, "I feel like it's a slap in the face, but nothing Javi does surprises me anymore. At all."

Lowry, who recently welcomed her third child amid much drama surrounding baby daddy Chris Lopez's role during her pregnancy, has been basking in the post-pregnancy joy. One look at her Instagram and fans can see how the new mother is overwhelmed with happiness.

However, there's also the fear of a potential legal drama over the custody of her newborn, as per reports.

"None of Kailyn's friends think it's a possibility, and they keep reminding her to stay strong and just focus on her children. But, that said, it's still really upsetting and frightening, and it's really the very last thing she needs to be dealing with right now," Hollywood Life reported.

Besides Lincoln and her baby boy, the MTV star also shares seven-year-old son Isaac with her ex Jo Rivera.