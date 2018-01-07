With this afternoon's fixture sandwiched between Premier League and Carabao Cup meetings with Chelsea, expect plenty of changes for Arsenal this afternoon. Wenger said this week:

I will rotate a little bit because we have also come out of a very high-loaded period. We played three big games in six days and twice we were away, followed by a big game at home.

"We have to keep our level of focus, of urgency, because the third round is very difficult especially when you play away from home against a Championship team. We play on Wednesday again, so I have to rotate a little bit.