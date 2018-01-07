Kick-off: 4pm
- Arsenal without a host of first-team players with Granit Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud still unavailable.
- Arsene Wenger will watch from the stands after being handed a three-match ban for incident that followed 1-1 draw with West Brom on New Year's Eve.
- Daryl Murphy a doubt for the home side this afternoon through injury.
The Gunners boss is limited in who he can pick this afternoon with injuries still causing havoc in his squad. Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud remain on the sidelines today. All were ruled out for Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea and none are ready to return this afternoon.
With this afternoon's fixture sandwiched between Premier League and Carabao Cup meetings with Chelsea, expect plenty of changes for Arsenal this afternoon. Wenger said this week:
I will rotate a little bit because we have also come out of a very high-loaded period. We played three big games in six days and twice we were away, followed by a big game at home.
"We have to keep our level of focus, of urgency, because the third round is very difficult especially when you play away from home against a Championship team. We play on Wednesday again, so I have to rotate a little bit.