Novak Djokovic produced his most polished display for months to surge into the third round at Wimbledon with a routine win over Adam Pavlasek. The three-time champion dropped just five games in a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory and remains a contender for the title despite a wretched 12 months.

The 30-year-old has lost his world number one ranking and relinquished three grand slam titles in the last year but he showed no signs of the shaky confidence that has blighted his recent form. He took just 94 minutes to dismiss Pavlasek in in a heartening display on court number one.

"Overall I managed to impose my own rhythm and play the game I intended to play," said Djokovic, who will face Ernest Gulbis in round three after he overcame Juan Martin del Potro. "It was very warm and hot and not easy to play point after point in some of the long rallies. I didn't know much about him, I tried to get as much information as I could in the last 48 hours. It was a big occasion for him and I'm sure he can play better but it was all working well for me."

Kyle Edmund, meanwhile, became the first of the British quartet that reached the second round to crash out, following defeat to Gael Monfils. The 22-year-old took the opening set to a tiebreak, but after losing it 7-1 he saw Monfils march into the ascendancy. The pair exchanged breaks in a crucial second set before the Frenchman doubled his advantage and tightened his grip on proceedings.

The Brit did break at the start of the third to lead 3-0 but Monfils won six of the next seven games to storm into the last 32, where he will play Yuichi Sugita or Adrian Mannarino. "I was pretty solid today, he tried and was playing at home, he put up a great fight, said Monfils. "I hurt myself a bit in Eastbourne so still have a couple of issues but will fix this with my team. I try to understand the game on grass a bit better, but I'm not a big fan of it."

Elsewhere, John Isner became the latest seed to be knocked out of the men's draw prematurely after defeat in five sets to Israel's Dudi Sela. He faces Grigor Dimitrov in round three after he made light work of former Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis. The men's draw also suffered its eighth injury withdrawal after Steven Darcis retired just three games into his match with Spain's David Ferrer.