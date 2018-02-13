Novak Djokovic is intensifying his recovery from injury but has yet to begin hitting balls, as the timeline over his return to tennis remains shrouded in mystery.

The Serbian has not played since being dumped out of the Australian Open fourth round by Hyeon Chung, after which he confirmed the same long-term elbow injury that had forced him to miss the last six months of the 2017 was continuing to hinder him.

Ten days ago (3 February) the 12-time grand slam champion revealed he had undergone a "small medical intervention", but refused to continue the nature of the procedure.

Reports from Swiss publication Blick claimed Djokovic had undergone surgery on his right hand – rather than the troublesome elbow – with photos on social media showing him emerging from a clinic with the area heavily bandaged.

Djokovic used social media last week to provide the first update from his rehabilitation, showing him going through a range of movements with a resistance band – though he was wearing strapping around his troublesome right arm.

The latest video posted by the Serbian shows him in an upwards plank position on an exercise ball, lifting one leg at a time to test his balance and help strengthen his wrists, though there is no sign he is being assisted by wearing an arm band.

Included alongside the video, the 30-year-old added: "Each day getting stronger and a step closer to holding a racket in my hands. Can't wait for it."

While the update is another sign Djokovic is ramping up recovery from one of the most serious injuries of his career, it does reveal that the right-hander is yet to take to the court and begin practising again.

He is not scheduled to be in action again until the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which is held between 5 March and 12 March. That is followed by the Miami Open (19 March-26 March), with him having been included on the player list for both events.

The Davis Cup winner is also in line to play at the first significant clay-court event of the season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where Rafael Nadal is also confirmed to participate.