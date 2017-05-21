Novak Djokovic takes on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final of the Italian Open on Sunday (21 May).

Novak Djokovic faces young tennis prospect Alexander Zverev as he looks to win his second title of the calendar year and get his form back on track.

Djokovic has had a year to forget as despite winning the Qatar Open in January, the Serbian ace has failed to impress in every other event he has taken part in.

Most recently getting knocked out by Rafael Nadal in the semi-final in Madrid, Djokovic has worked hard in Rome to reach his second final of 2017 after his dominating semi-final win over Dominic Thiem on Saturday (20 May).

A win on Sunday could prove crucial for the 12-time Grand Slam winner as it could represent a turning point with his form, especially ahead of the French Open that kicks off on 28 May.

As for the 20-year-old Zverev, the German youngster will be looking to win just his fourth career title and third of 2017 against the world number two.

Zverev most recently won the Munich Open earlier this month and following his semi-final victory over John Isner, a win against Djokovic could see him move from 17th in the world rankings to a career high of 14th.

The duo have never faced each other in ATP Tennis history as this will be their inaugural meeting. Zverev, however, has faced the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer (one win), Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka (two wins).