Following the overwhelming response the Women's March in Washington DC against US President Donald Trump received – what was termed as the first major stand against changes in the White House –the scientific community is now gearing up to hold a similar march. Organisers of the march want to use it to take a stand for science in politics.

"An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world," said organisers of the proposed march in a blog post.

The movement called Scientists' March On Washington has gained steam on various social media platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook. Although their blog does not mention Trump's name even once, inferences made towards the US government and their approach on downsizing scientific research is a shot taken at the president. Trump has been vocal about cutting funds on various scientific researches and some of his tweets in the past reflect an anti-climate change attitude.

"Slashing funding and restricting scientists from communicating their findings (from tax-funded research) with the public is absurd and cannot be allowed to stand as policy. This is a non-partisan issue that reaches far beyond people in the STEM fields and should concern anyone who values empirical research and science," read the blog that also encourages supporters to participate in the march.

The date and details of the march have not yet been revealed, but the community said it will be spearheaded in Washington with other parts of the country joining in. For further details supporters can visit their website here.