Former Towie star Kate made the Wright choice with her latest outfit for Instagram, wowing her 680K followers with a gorgeous nude outfit as she continued to cling onto summer.

The 26-year-old television personality has just returned from a summer getaway to Portugal with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his family, but still managed to ooze holiday vibes in her recent full-length portraits which showcased her impeccable style and famous hourglass physique.

Known for her amazing proportions of waist to bust ratio, Wright drew attention to her greatest assets in a flesh coloured two-piece ensemble, going braless in a plunging ribbed bodysuit paired with a high-waisted skirt a few shades lighter, both from celebrity-loving brand House of CB.

Wright went the extra mile with accessorising the ensemble, further glamming it up with a pair of nude strappy sandals by designer Gianvito Rossi and statement oversized earrings from H&M. She sported a dewy, fresh make-up look and tied her blonde hair back into a sleek ponytail for the finishing touches, looking ready for a night on the tiles.

Fans were quick to comment on Wright's sexy yet sophisticated look, with one fan cheekily commenting: "Stunning ..! Nude night for Rio " while another gushed: "You looks absolutely stunning."

A third marvelled: "Look at your waist ."

Wright has been dating the former Manchester United player for nearly a year, with the couple being pictured together several times over the past few months, but 38-year-old Ferdinand has yet to publicly comment on the romance. The couple went public back in July after they appeared as one big happy family in a photo.

The blonde star first came to prominence in 2015 when she joined the cast of Towie in its 16th series, and was previously in a relationship with the show's Dan Edgar for four years. The curvy star previously worked in a bank, and though they share the same surname, she is not related to fellow famous Towie stars Mark and Jessica Wright.