Days after The Weinstein Company employees requested permission to end their non-disclosure agreements and speak openly about the disgraced exec producer's sexual assault history, one former employee has decided to take the matter into her own hands.

Zelda Perkins, Weinstein's former assistant at the Miramax office in London broke her NDA to reveal her personal experiences of working with the man. In an interview with the Financial Times, the 44 year old recalled the numerous instances when she was sexually harassed by her boss, including times when he asked for and offered massages, made her watch as he took a bath and tried to pull her into bed.

"This was his behaviour on every occasion I was alone with him," she claimed, explaining that her breaking point came when a colleague told her that she had been assaulted by Weinstein during the Venice Film Festival in 1998.

The two turned to lawyers for help and were encouraged to accept a settlement and sign a NDA. Perkins explained that she originally wanted to expose his actions, but was advised against it. "The lawyers were reluctant. They said words to the effect of: 'they are not going to take your word against his with no evidence,'" she recalled.

"I was very upset because the whole point was that we had to stop him by exposing his behaviour. I was warned that he and his lawyers would try to destroy my credibility if I went to court. They told me he would try to destroy me and my family."

She and her colleague agreed to a sum of £250,000 ($300,000 at the time) to be split between them. Perkins, who was 24 years old at the time, said she was not allowed to keep a copy of her NDA but said that it included certain stipulations that included Weinstein receiving therapy, the appointment of "complaint handlers" to investigate future allegations and requirement that the company report any similar complaints that came in within the two years of Perkin's contract, to Miramax's then-mother company, Walt Disney Co.

With her interview, Perkins has become the first former staffer to publicly break their NDA and speak out about Weinstein. She could now face legal action as well as being made to pay back the settlement amount along with damages and other legal fees.

Despite the repercussions, she explained that she felt that it was the right thing to do.

"Unless somebody does this there won't be a debate about how egregious these agreements are and the amount of duress that victims are put under," she explained of her reasons to come forward. "My entire world fell in because I thought the law was there to protect those who abided by it. I discovered that it had nothing to do with right and wrong and everything to do with money and power.

"I want other women who have been sidelined and who aren't being allowed to own their own history or their trauma to be able to discuss what they have suffered. I want them to see that the sky won't fall in," she added.

According to FT, a spokesperson for Weinstein denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex".