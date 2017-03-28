Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson was one of the many celebrities, who were a victim of the nude photo hack scandal in 2011. Although it has been almost six years since the actress' private pictures were leaked online, she still recalls the incident as a "devastating" experience.

The 32-year-old actress addressed the photo hack during a recent appearance on Howard Stern's show while promoting her upcoming Ghost In The Shell movie.

"It was so devastating," she said of her nude photos surfacing online. "It was absolutely shocking and devastating at the time... It was such an invasion."

"I just felt like as a woman, I felt like it's such a degrading and awful thing to have to go through that," she added.

The celebrity photo hack scandal had also targeted a string of other Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Ariana Grande and Kirsten Dunst.

While the hacker targeting the A-lister was sentenced after pleading guilty, Johansson notes that the leaks does not "necessarily have anything to do with being famous".

"The person who hacked into my email account was also impersonating me and trying to get pictures of other people through it," she explains. "It feels particularly invasive when you are in the public eye and you're like, 'What else can I give you?'"

The Avengers star' tell-all interview comes at a time when another round of celebrity nude leaks has been doing the rounds. In what is being dubbed as 'The Fappening 2.0' more actresses and female celebrities have been recently exposed with their compromising pictures and videos cropping up on the Internet.

Beginning with A-listers like Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried, the full list of victims has grown to include professional wresting stars, pop singers, and comedians. While some of them have threatened to take legal action against the websites hosting the images, others chose to ignore the publications altogether.

Speculations are rife that the recent batch of nude leaks could be connected to online hacking like the 2014 "Fappening" scandal.