British TV stars Melanie Sykes, Sally Lindsay and Catherine Tyldesley join the long list of celebrities who reportedly had their iCloud accounts hacked and their intimate pictures leaked online.

The actresses are feared to have fallen victim to the celeb hacking scandal that has targeted a bevy of A-listers over the past few months. Most recently, private pictures and a sex tape of Coronation Street star Kym Marsh were leaked on an X-rated site, following which the actress is said to have approached the police.

News about the latest nude leaks broke on Sunday, when The Sun reported that 23 explicit photographs of 46-year-old Sykes were posted online.

In the illegally shared pictures, the English TV presenter allegedly appears in various stages of undress including in some topless and nude shots.

On the other hand, former Corrie star Lindsay is reported to have six of her private photos stolen and shared online, showing her topless in a pantomime dressing room.

Among the leaked photos, there is a lingerie-clad picture of Tyldesley as well. The actress is best known for playing Eva Price on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

The latest batch of photo leaks come as Marsh reported to the police after learning about the leak of a sex tape involving her online.

"Kym is absolutely sickened that someone has put these photos in the public domain. She made a report to the police as soon as she was made aware of it and is desperate for them to find the person who is responsible," a source told The Sun.

"The police are treating this as a case of revenge porn and so are of course treating it very seriously. Kym has done nothing wrong, so she is horrified to be in this position. This is a nightmare for her," the newspaper source added.

Marsh's horrid experience comes almost a year after she was hit by a sex tape leak that allegedly showed her in a sexual act with a man, who was her partner at the time. The 57-second video was allegedly even put up for sale to the highest bidder.

This follows similar incidents of photo hack where several Hollywood A-listers including Sienna Miller, Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus and Amanda Seyfried became victims of privacy invasion.