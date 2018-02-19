Police in Australia are on the hunt for three thieves who boarded a bus with a stolen fiberglass skeleton.

The men are accused of taking the item from Rundell Mall in Adelaide's Central Business District on November 26, 2017 at around 4.15pm.

The skeleton was taken from an Adelaide City Library display and was part of a "very hands on" travelling exhibition by the Australian Orthopaedic Association. They value it at between AU$200 and AU$500 (£250).

CCTV footage released by South Australia Police shows the trio using an elevator with the skeleton as they then exit the building onto the pavement.

Further images reveal they boarded a bus as they attempted to explain the unusual situation to the driver in full sight of other passengers. One member of the crew is seen with a Woolworths bag while another pays their bus fares.

"Do you know anyone with a skeleton in their closet? If so, tell police!", South Australia police said on their Twitter account. They have also have urged anyone with information to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.