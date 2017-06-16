In a rare incident, a nurse in Colombia has survived even after falling from seventh floor of a building. Her fall, however, proved fatal for a fellow student.

According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday (15 June) morning when Maria Isabel Gonzalez, who is a fourth-semester student at University Hospital del Valle, fell from the seventh floor of the care centre and landed on top of a doctor, Isabel Muñoz .

Gonzales has suffered multiple fractures and is reported to be in a stable condition.

"We are seeking to save his life," Laureano Quintero, medical director of the medical centre, told Caracol Radio. There is no clarity about whether the fall was accidental or an attempted suicide.

Muñoz, however, was not as lucky as she succumbed to her injuries, BBC reports. Muñoz was also studying in the same care centre.

Reports say the doctor was going towards the cafeteria while crossing a courtyard when Gonzalez fell on her.

"We don't know what happened. All we know for now is that we are living a tragedy here. It is a very difficult situation," hospital director Juan Carlos Corrales told El País newspaper in the Colombian city of Cali.

"The doctor suffered traumatic brain injury and passed away, despite all the efforts to save her," Corrales added.