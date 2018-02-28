A nursery in greater Manchester has closed its doors after it emerged the manager's husband was a predatory paedophile who sexually abused a girl in the 1980s.

The Long Lane Preschool, in Heald Green, Stockport, which cares for children aged two months to four years, closed unexpectedly after the governing committee resigned.

The nursery which is based at the Heald Green United Reformed Church now faces an uncertain future after it emerged manager Sarwat Uppal is married to convicted paedophile Imtinan Aljoffrey-Uppal.

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) reported that parents were told the nursery cannot open without a committee but did not add any further reasons as to why it was closing.

Computer scientist Aljoffrey-Uppal was jailed for four years after a trial last year of being convicted of five counts of sexual assault in the 1980s.

The 64-year-old, from Gatley, abused the girl when she was aged 11 but as an adult his victim said she was "broken" by the abuse.

The MEN said there was no suggestion that Sarwat Uppal, or the church where the preschool was based, had any link with his historic offending and that any children from the nursery were put at risk at any time.

The newspaper reported that in September and October 2017 UK education watchdog Ofsted received complaints Uppal had not informed staff, parents or committee members about her husband's trial and conviction.

The school which was previously rated Good by Ofsted but told parents in a letter that it would remain closed until further notice.

"The members of the committee have resigned and without a committee we cannot open the pre school, as we are a charity registered setting," the letter said.

An Ofsted spokesperson told the MEN: "In November 2017 Ofsted received information that raised concerns about the suitability of staff working at the pre-school. We visited the pre-school and found the provider had failed to notify us of a significant event. We were satisfied that this was the first breach of the requirement and that there was no intent to deceive Ofsted.

"We found that the provider had robust procedures in place for ensuring the suitability of staff and that the premises were safe and secure. Following our visit the provider remained registered.

"In February 2018, the provider chose to close. Questions about the reasons for this closure should be directed to the pre-school."