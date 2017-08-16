Oasis singer Noel Gallagher will reopen Manchester Arena with a fundraising concert following the terror attack. The entertainment venue has been closed since 22 May when suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

Set to take place on 9 September, Noel, 50, will headline the We Are Manchester benefit with his band, Noel Gallagher And The High Flying Birds. Other acts featured on the star-studded line-up include The Courteneers, Blossom, 1980s pop icon Rick Astley, and poet Tony Walsh. DJ Clint Boon will play a set during the pre-show.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Manchester Memorial Fund, which is being overseen by the Lord Mayor of Manchester to establish a permanent memorial for victims of the terror attack. Tickets go on-sale at 9am on 17 August.

Confirming the upcoming concert, Councillor Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said: "Those who perpetrate terrorist attacks want to divide us and stifle our freedoms.

"No one will ever forget the terrible events of 22 May but Manchester has reacted with love, solidarity and a determination to continue doing the things which make this such a vibrant city. We welcome the reopening of the Arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit."

James Allen, general manager of Manchester Arena, said: "May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us – or Mancunian music fans – from coming together to enjoy live music. Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue."

In June, Grande, 24, hosted her own star-studded fundraising concert for the victims with the likes of Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and Pharrell Williams among performers. However, Noel was criticised for not reuniting with his younger brother, Liam Gallagher, on-stage at the show.

Liam, 44, slammed his former Oasis bandmate for refusing to brush aside their feud to show unity for their hometown. However, Noel said he was never asked to perform and later donated all profits of Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger, which became a theme song at vigils, to the Manchester Relief Fund.

Renovations have been underway in the foyer of Manchester Arena where Abedi detonated the bomb at the end of Grande's show. Extra security and ID checks will be put in place at Noel's charity concert and guests have been asked not to bring bags larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.