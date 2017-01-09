US President Barack Obama will give his final speech as commander-in-chief on Tuesday (10 January) from his hometown of Chicago. Tickets to his farewell address went quickly over the weekend with thousands waiting hours to nab the historic event.

Obama, who will officially hand over the post to President-elect Donald Trump on 20 January, will give his speech just a few miles from where he gave his victory speech in November 2008.

"Since 2009, we've face our share of challenges, and come through them stronger," the president said in an email to supporters previewing his remarks. "That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better."

Starting with George Washington in 1796, presidents have traditionally give one final address before leaving office, CBS News noted. It allows the outgoing leader to reflect on their time in office and discuss both their accomplishments and failures.

The president's address will come a day before Trump is expected to give his first press conference as President-elect. According to the White House, the president will thank his supporters, "celebrate the ways we have changed this country for the better" and offer his vision for the future.

Where and When

Obama will deliver his farewell address on 10 January at 9pm EST/2am GMT from McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

How to Watch

For those unable to get the golden ticket, the speech will be broadcast live on several networks including: CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC. The White House will also stream the speech live on its website and on its official Facebook page.