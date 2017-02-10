Pete Souza, the former chief White House photographer during former President Barack Obama's two terms in office, has been consistently sharing photos taken over the last eight years on his recently created Instagram account. Some observant users, however, have interpreted his selection and timing of the photos shared as subtle digs at President Donald Trump and his administration.

Having posted 79 photos so far since it was created on 21 January, Souza's personal Instagram account @petesouza has already garnered over 904,000 followers and counting.

Since then, Souza has alluded to some of the controversies and reports coming from the new commander-in-chief and his administration in his photo selections, ranging from Trump's controversial Muslim travel ban to the redecorating of the White House.

Shortly after Trump was sworn in as the 45th US President, reports began to emerge that the crimson curtains in the Oval Office were replaced with gold-hued drapes for the new president.

On 22 January, Souza posted a photo of former President Obama sitting on the Resolute Desk with the reddish drapes in the background.

"I like these drapes better than the new ones. Don't you think?" the caption read.

After Trump signed an executive order restricting refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Souza shared a photo of Obama smiling and speaking to a Muslim refugee girl in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia in 2015.

He also shared a photo of Obama talking to Alex, the 6-year-old boy who wrote a heartfelt letter to the former president about the bloodied Syrian boy, Omran Daqneesh, who was pulled from the rubble in Aleppo and whose photo went viral.

Alex wrote a handwritten letter to Obama asking him to go get him and bring him to his house where "we will be waiting for you guys with flags, flowers, and balloons."

One commenter wrote: "'Someone' needs to see this post and learn about compassion from this kind-hearted and loving 6 year old young man."

After Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice earlier in February, Souza posted a photo of Obama with his own pick, Merrick Garland, whose nomination was opposed by congressional Republicans and did not receive a vote.

"Merrick Garland. Just saying," the photo's caption reads.

Following reports of Trump's rough calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia, Souza posted a photo of Obama sampling tequila with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in 2013.

He also posted a separate one of Obama sharing a laugh with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Aesean gala dinner in Laos in September 2016.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that aides have been meeting in the dark because they could not figure out how to operate the light switches in the White House cabinet room. Souza posted a photo of Obama conducting a meeting in a well-lit room with at least five lights switched on.

The caption reads: "Those damn lights."

He also shared an image of Obama at his desk in the Oval Office surrounded by women with the caption: "Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you'd say I was trying to make a point."

Meanwhile, Trump has faced sharp criticism for the lack of gender and racial diversity in his administration.

Amid the fierce legal dispute regarding the challenges to Trump's immigration order and appeals court judges' refusal to reinstate the travel ban this week, Souza posted the following photo:

Not all of Souza's posted photos, however, seem to carry a specific political meaning.

In the description for Souza's Instagram account, he lists his occupation as "TBD" or "To be determined."