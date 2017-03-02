The feud between Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran refuses to die down with the singer now being accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend's BFF. Joseph Ryan LaCour has accused Brown of harassing him and the American model on multiple occasions and has requested a restraining order against the singer.

"Chris Brown ran up to me, got in my face, saying it's 2017, Ima f**k- you up every time I see you so you'd better get the f**k out of here before I lay your ass out," he claimed in the legal documents, HollywoodLife reported. The Loyal singer also threatened to "shoot" him and the 28-year-old model at Diddy's Super Bowl party, LaCour added. "Mr Brown stated that no matter where we go, he will find us and shoot the place up."

In his appeal for the restraining order, LaCour claimed that Brown threw a drink on another friend of Kae at the same party and yelled: "move bitch, we aren't friends."

"I have done nothing to Chris for him to act this way with me. He is simply obsessed with Karrueche and willing to hurt anyone that is friends with her if he cannot have her back," he wrote.

Tran and the New Flame hitmaker broke up in 2015 after he admitted to having a daughter with Nia Guzman. Royalty was born while Brown was still in a committed relationship with the actress.

The claims made by LaCour are nothing new as Brown is infamous for his violent outbursts. He broke up with his long-time girlfriend and pop sensation Rihanna after domestic violence accusations in the past and has attacked Soulja Boy for "liking" and commenting on Tran's Instagram images.

Following the escalation of the feud between the two former lovebirds a "terrified" Tran got a temporary restraining order against her ex-beau to keep him away. Brown, however, did not take the allegations seriously and asked his fans to ignore "all this b******t."