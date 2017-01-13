James Corden has officially joined the cast of Warner Bros. Pictures' female-led Ocean's Eleven spin-off, Ocean's Eight. The British actor-turned-talk show host will be seen opposite existing cast members Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock.

Dakota Fanning, Rihanna, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling and American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson are also signed on for the project. According to Variety, Corden will portray an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of the women as they gear up to rob Bullock's ex-lover.

While it may be being referred to as an all-female spin-off, Corden isn't the only male to have come aboard the project in recent months. Back in November 2016, Matt Damon – who played gifted pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the existing trilogy – teased that he would have a small cameo in the movie while in December, it was revealed that Homeland star Damian Lewis would appear as the "villain".

The Hunger Games' Gary Ross is directing, working from a script that he co-penned with Dude's Olivia Milch. Steven Soderbergh, who helmed Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen is set to produce alongside original star George Clooney.

Best known nowadays for fronting The Late Late Show in the US, 38-year-old Corden is certainly no stranger to acting. Having worked in the industry since the late 1990's, he found fame in 2007 after co-creating and starring in comedy series Gavin & Stacey. He went on to land work on the big screen in films such as Gulliver's Travels, Begin Again, Into The Woods, The Lady In The Van and Trolls. In 2012 he won a Tony for Best Actor in his Broadway role One Man, Two Guvnors. He is currently filming voice work for upcoming animation The Emoji Movie, set to reach cinemas in August 2017.

Ocean's Eight is yet to mark out a UK release date but is slated to reach US cinemas on 8 June 2018.

