Authorities in India on Friday (31 March) launched an investigation into a report that claimed at least 70 girls were allegedly stripped naked by the warden of a residential school for "menstrual blood check".

According to reports, parents of the girls have filed a complaint claiming that Surekha Tomar, the principal-cum-warden of Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, forced their daughters to strip after finding blood on a bathroom door.

They added in the complaint that Tomar, a contractual employee at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Digri village, also threatened the students of terrible penalty if they refuse to comply with her order.

One of the students said, "There was some blood on the bathroom door. Ma'am wanted to investigate. She asked us to strip. She wanted to check if one of us had started our period.

"She told two of our schoolmates to check and said if you don't tell us I will beat you. She said if you don't have shame I don't either."

The incident happened on Thursday and the warden was suspended after the parents complained.

Initially, Tomar defended her action saying that after finding blood on the bathroom door she thought one of the students have started bleeding for the first time.

"I thought a 10-year-old might feel scared or ashamed to tell me if they had started their period so I wanted to find out. I am like their guardian. If I ask them something like this or check them, I have not committed a crime," she was quoted as saying by BBC.

However, later she denied the whole incident, calling it a conspiracy by her fellow colleagues, who wanted her to lose her job.

Uttar Pradesh's Power Minister Shrikant Sharma has condemned the entire episode and said probe has been initiated to find out the truth.