Kylie Jenner is currently ruling the Kardashian household as the most successful sibling thanks to her successful cosmetic venture, which is predicted to become a billion dollar business in the next few years. But her business goals aside, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner is giving serious body goals to her whopping 97 million followers on Instagram.

In a post which she shared on Saturday (9 September), the lip kit mogul flaunts her insanely flat belly and toned legs, making fans go gaga over her physique.

"Oh god, the body!" one follower exclaimed, while another said, "Your body is killing me."

"You slay girl with your fitness goal," a third one gushed.

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star wore a skimpy skirt and a matching crop top for the image, captioning it "a view".

Though the scenic beauty in the background of the photo looks almost utopian, fans could not take their eyes off her super-fit body.

"Stomach looking rite Kyles," an Instagram user praised her sexy toned abs, while another cheekily commented about the view in the background, "Look how good the sky looks."

However, there were a lot of fans who noticed that the texture of her outfit resembled that of a potato bag. "This look like a potato bag," one follower pointed out. Another added, "Epitomy of the expression she could wear a burlap sack and still look good."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's life is currently a reality show on E! Network titled Life Of Kylie, which airs every Sunday. This week the reality star will talk about her relationship with 'momager' Kris.

"I was scared of my mom growing up. She was really scary. She still is scary, but now we have more of a friendship," she reveals in the promo of the upcoming episode.