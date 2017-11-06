US President Donald Trump has once again triggered furious criticism over his "insensitive remarks" while boasting about the strength of the US military on his first stop during his maiden tour of the Asian-Pacific region as president. During a speech at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan, Trump warned countries not to underestimate Amererica's resolve or prowess.

"For almost 60 years, the military alliance we see on this base has ensured - a cornerstone of sovereignty, security and prosperity for our nations, this region and indeed the entire world," Trump told US service members at the air base. "We dominate the sky, we dominate the sea, we dominate the land and space. Each of you embodies the warrior creed. Your devotion, prowess, and expertise make you the most fearsome fighting force in the history of our world."

He added that the US military and the country's allies are prepared to "defend our nation using the full range of our unmatched capabilities".

"No one — no dictator, no regime, and no nation — should underestimate, ever, American resolve," Trump said. "Every once in a while, in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it? It was not pleasant."

Although Trump did not mention any specific nation by name, his remarks were made in a country where the US killed about 140,000 people in 1945 when it dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It also comes amid growing tensions over North Korea's rapidly advancing nuclear weapons program and recent defiant tests.

During conversations with leaders of Southeast Asian countries regarding how to respond to the North Korean crisis, Trump reportedly questioned why Japan, a country of "samurai warriors", could not shoot down Pyongyang's missile that flew over the country and landed in the Pacific Ocean," the Japan Times reported.

Naturally, Twitter swiftly responded to Trump's latest "insensitive remarks" with sharp criticism, comments and memes with many describing the president as "our national embarrassment".

"This is disgusting," one Twitter user wrote. Another added: "What can you expect from a man who knows nothing about history, suffering or sacrifice."

Author Misa Sugiura tweeted: "Trump's nation of samurai warriors remark was offensive but not bc of the samurai part. That was embarrassing, yes. But Japan is quite proud of its samurai history. It was when he wondered why Japan didn't shoot down NK missiles, as if that were bc of weakness."

"His ignorance has no bounds," one person tweeted while another chimed in: "It's only day one... give him time... I'm sure he'll say worse!"