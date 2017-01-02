An 11-year-old girl, Zaneta Krokova, has died of injuries sustained in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Oldham on New Year's Eve (31 December). Krokova was in hospital at the time of her death.

Her cousin Helina Kotlarova, 12, died at the scene on Ashton Road at about 7.15pm GMT on Saturday (31 December). The girls were holding hands and crossing the road when they were hit by a Peugeot 807.

Four men, aged 59, 48, 38 and 18, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A fifth man, aged 23, initially arrested for the same offence has been de-arrested and is assisting police with enquiries, said a Greater Manchester Police spokesman in a statement.

It was initially thought that a black VW Golf was involved. But the car and its owner have since been traced, with inquiries establishing that the Peugeot was involved in the fatal collision.

The car was abandoned on Honeywell Lane, half a mile from the site of the accident.

Greater Manchester Police sergeant Lee Westhead from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This is a heart-breaking incident which has now taken the lives of two young girls and all of our thoughts remain with their families, who are understandably devastated.

"We have made significant progress with our investigation since the collision happened and I would like to thank everyone who has contacted police with information so far.

"The community are clearly as committed as we are to establishing exactly what happened to Helena and Zaneta and the support they have provided has been vital to the investigation.

"As the investigation has progressed we have identified that the vehicle that struck the girls was a Blue Peugeot 807. We have recovered this vehicle abandoned on Honeywell Lane.

"The Peugeot is very distinctive and I am releasing pictures of the vehicle in an attempt to establish its movements on the 31 December in the hours prior to the collision.

"As you can see in the images, the vehicle is dark blue, people carrier shaped and is in poor physical condition and notably has pre-existing damage to its rear window."