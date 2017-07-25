Police are warning people to stay away from a residential area in Oldham, Greater Manchester, following reports a man armed with a gun has locked himself in a house with a woman.

Police are currently responding to the incident on Pemberton Way in Shaw which "may cause some disruption" to people in the area. As a precaution, officers have evacuated a number of nearby properties.

Two children were also reported to be inside the property with the suspected armed man, but police have confirmed they are now both safely out of the address.

The Manchester Fire service are also at the scene assisting with officers in what is believed to be a domestic incident.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 3.15am on Tuesday, July 25, police were called to reports that a man armed with a gun had locked himself in an address on Pemberton Way in Shaw, Oldham.

"Officers are in attendance and are attempting to engage with the man at the scene. A woman and two children were reported to also be in the property, however the children are now safely out of the address. As a precaution, a number of nearby properties are being evacuated."